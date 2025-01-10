A man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he was found with 28 bags of cocaine hidden in his sock during a police stop.
On Sunday, July 28, 2024, officers were patrolling Redan Road, Aldershot when they observed suspicious behaviour from the driver of a Nissan Micra.
A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the drugs on Constantin-Ionel Iamandi, 24, of Coombe Road, New Malden.
Iamandi was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and using a vehicle without third-party insurance. He pleaded guilty to both offences at Winchester Crown Court and was sentenced on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
Sergeant Daniel Eaves, from the Hart and Rushmoor Priority Crime Team, said: “Our officers arrested Iamandi after finding a significant amount of cocaine in his car in Aldershot.
“He was arrested, charged and later pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court. This sentence means we have removed another drug dealer from our streets.
“I hope the result highlights that our officers will do everything in their power to ensure Hart and Rushmoor is not targeted by drugs networks.
He said that drug supply cause “harm and misery to our communities and was linked to “some of the most serious violence we see”.
“We want you to know that we will relentlessly pursue criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are a misery,” he added.