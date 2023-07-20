A DRIVER caught with two children standing in the footwells of his car not wearing seatbelts in Guildford Road, Woking, has been fined.
Wai Chung Tang, 42, of Midhope Close, Woking, was slapped with a £40 fine for each of the two children after pleading guilty at Guildford Magistrates’ Court to the November 17, 2022, offences.
The court heard on June 30 the children were seen standing up in Mr Tang’s moving BMW car and holding on to the seats in front.
Mr Tang was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £50 costs on June 30.
The Road Traffic Act 1988 states you must use a seat belt if a vehicle is fitted with one unless you qualify for a medical exemption and have the certificate to prove it.
Additionally, children must normally use a child car seat until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall, whichever comes first. Children over 12 or more than 135cm tall must wear a seat belt.
Mr Tang was one of 361 drivers stopped by Surrey Police during a national seatbelt crackdown between Monday, June 5 and Sunday, June 25.
As a result of these stops, 221 seatbelt offences and a further 11 child restraint offences were identified and issued with a traffic offence report.
Of those stopped, 322 (89 per cent) were male and 308 (85 per cent) were aged over 25.
Inspector Paul Meare, of Surrey’s roads policing unit, said “While most drivers and passengers understand that wearing a seatbelt is vitally important, there are some who risk their lives.
“In a collision, you’re twice as likely to die if you don’t wear a seatbelt.
“It’s one of the ‘fatal five’ causes of death or serious injuries on our roads.”