As well as the 18-year prison sentence, court orders have been put in place to protect the public upon his future release.
Judd also pleaded guilty to a further count of rape of a child under 13 at an earlier hearing.
The court heard how the survivor was just five years old when Judd began sexually abusing her.
The survivor came forward and told her mother about the sexual abuse she was suffering in July 2022. Her mother reported the allegations to police and Judd was arrested the following day.
The Farnborough man was later charged with a total of 13 counts of rape of a child under 13. Eight of these were oral rape and the remaining five anal rape, with one further charge of assault of a child under 13 by digital penetration of the vagina.
Judd plead guilty to one of the oral rape charges, the rest he was found guilty of by a jury.
He received an extended sentence of imprisonment comprising 18 years custody with a five year extended licence period concurrent on each count.
Ancillary orders include a Sexual Harm Prevention Order barring him from working with children, a police notification requirement and a restraining order all of which will remain in place until a further order.
Detective Constable Kiki Phillips, who investigated the case, said: “Firstly, I want to recognise the survivor’s strength of character and resilience throughout the investigation and court proceedings.
“She was under 10 years old when she summoned the courage to make a disclosure of the abuse she had suffered by Judd. Her bravery in giving such detailed evidence ensured Judd was sent to prison, unable to cause any further harm to children.
“Judd used his position of trust to groom the survivor over a span of several years, resulting in abhorrent systematic abuse that cannot be condoned.
“Now that he is in prison, I hope the survivor’s family will be able to move forward from this tremendously difficult period and that the survivor herself will fulfil her true potential in achieving all of her ambitions without Judd and his previous actions holding her back.”
For further advice and information, visit the police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/
Finding help
If you or someone you know has experienced abuse, help is available:
- Childline can be called on 0800 1111
- Help for Adult Victims of Child Abuse (HAVOCA) offers online support
- Mind can be called on 0300 123 3393 or emailed at [email protected]
- National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) can be called on 0808 801 0331
- National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) can be called on 0808 800 5000 or emailed at [email protected]
- Rape Crisis can be called on 0808 802 9999
- Samaritans can be called on 116 123 or emailed at [email protected]
- The Survivors Trust can be called on 08088 010 818
- Victim Support can be called on 0808 16 89 111
- The National Male Survivor Helpline can be called on 0808 800 5005 or emailed at [email protected]