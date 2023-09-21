Surrey Police hopes the jailing of an Aldershot man for domestic abuse and revenge porn offences will encourage other victims to speak out.
On Tuesday, September 19, Daniel Drew, 30, of Redan Road in Aldershot, was sentenced to four years imprisonment after being found guilty of multiple domestic abuse offences at Guildford Crown Court.
These included occasioning actual bodily harm and disclosing private photographs. He was also given a restraining order for seven years.
Surrey Police’s western domestic abuse team investigated Drew’s abusive and coercive behaviour, working closely with the victim who put her trust in the team and helped ensure Drew was held accountable for his actions.
Investigating officer, Chris Searle, said: "Drew subjected the victim to a violent and abusive relationship, of which his actions impacted on her quality of living. Domestic Abuse of any nature has no place within the communities of Surrey and the sentence passed to Drew is well received.
"As shown in this case, domestic abuse can have a huge impact on a victim’s life and Surrey Police takes all reports extremely seriously. If you suspect that someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, or if you’re experiencing domestic abuse yourself, please reach out to us.
"We have specialist support for victims in place throughout the investigation and court process. If you aren’t ready to speak to us, reach out to one of the brilliant Surrey-based charities who can offer sanctuary and practical, as well as emotional, support."
