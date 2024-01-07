A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after officers found Class A drugs and more than £3,500 in cash at an address in Aldershot.
Joshua Bowen, 27, of High Street, Aldershot, was charged after officers from Hampshire's priority crime team and neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at address on Aldershot High Street on October 10.
Once inside, they found Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – and more than £3,500 in cash.
Bowen was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and acquiring, using and possessing criminal property.
He admitted all of the offences and was jailed for five years and seven months at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, January 5.
PC Dan Bilton, from Hart and Rushmoor District CID, said: “On October 10, officers successfully executed a warrant and found a large amount of Class A drugs and cash inside an address in Aldershot.
“The findings from the warrant resulted in local drug dealer Joshua Bowen being charged and put before the courts.
“I’m pleased with today’s sentence as it means another drug dealer will be off our streets for a long period of time.
“I hope the sentence highlights that our officers will do everything in their power to ensure Hart and Rushmoor is not targeted by drugs networks.
“We know that drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and is linked to acquisitive crime, as well as some of the most serious violence we see.
“We will do everything in our power to ensure we continue to relentlessly pursue criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are a misery.”