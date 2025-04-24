New police recorded crime statistics released today (Thursday, April 24) show there were increases in shoplifting across all the South East constabulary areas in 2024.
In the whole of England and Wales, there has been a trend of persistent quarterly increases, with incidents now having more than doubled since the pandemic and, for the first time, topped half a million offences in a year.
The Office for National Statistics figures today show an 18 per cent increase in shoplifting incidents across the South East. Hampshire experienced a 15 per cent increase, while Surrey rose by 34 per cent.
Retail trade union Usdaw’s latest annual survey of nearly 9,500 retail staff showed that more than three-quarters had suffered verbal abuse and far too many had been threatened or assaulted. Two-thirds of respondents said that incidents of violence, threats and abuse they had experienced were triggered by theft or armed robbery.
Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary said: “The scale of the epidemic of retail crime is laid bare in these shocking police recorded crime statistics and Usdaw’s own survey.
“It is increasingly common for retail stores to be targeted by organised crime gangs stealing to order. This is in no way a victimless crime, with weapons and violence used to ensure these criminals are not stopped.
“Having to deal with repeated and persistent offences can cause issues beyond the theft itself, like anxiety, fear and physical harm to retail workers.
“We have campaigned along with many retail employers for substantial legislative measures to combat this growing problem, and we are pleased that the Government has introduced the Crime and Policing Bill, with measures to tackle this issue. It was unanimously supported at its second reading in the House of Commons and is now at committee stage for detailed scrutiny by MPs.
“We now look forward to a much-needed protection of retail workers’ law; ending the indefensible £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters, which has effectively become an open invitation to retail criminals; and funding for more uniformed officer patrols in shopping areas, along with Respect Orders for offenders.
“It is our hope that these new measures will help give retail workers the respect they deserve.”