Farnborough Airport has once again soared to the top of the European aviation ranks, being voted the number one Fixed Base Operator (FBO) in Europe in the prestigious 2025 Professional Pilot PRASE Survey.
This marks an extraordinary 18th consecutive year the Hampshire airport has claimed the top spot, with CEO Simon Geere hailing the recognition as a “tremendous honour”.
Farnborough scored 9.73 in the annual survey, which polls senior aviation professionals — including chief pilots, flight department heads and aviation executives — on the quality of ground services at FBOs around the world.
“Our relentless pursuit of excellence is at the core of everything we do,” said Mr Geere. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class service to our customers.”
The accolade follows hot on the heels of Farnborough also being named top FBO across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific in the 2025 Aviation International News (AIN) FBO Survey – its 19th year at number one.
Founded in 1908, Farnborough has a long aviation history. It was the site of the UK’s first powered flight by Samuel Cody and played a pivotal role in the development of military and civil aviation throughout the 20th century. The airport was once home to the Royal Aircraft Establishment and later hosted the world-renowned Farnborough International Airshow. It has also been used as a stand-in for international airports in several films, including James Bond’s “Quantum of Solace” and “Inception”.
Now a dedicated business aviation hub, it is one of the highest-performing FBOs globally – and is widely regarded as one of the most advanced airports of its kind.
Mr Geere added: “We are proud of our continued investment in people, technology and infrastructure. This result reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers. We will continue to raise the bar for premium air travel in Europe and beyond.”