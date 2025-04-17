Founded in 1908, Farnborough has a long aviation history. It was the site of the UK’s first powered flight by Samuel Cody and played a pivotal role in the development of military and civil aviation throughout the 20th century. The airport was once home to the Royal Aircraft Establishment and later hosted the world-renowned Farnborough International Airshow. It has also been used as a stand-in for international airports in several films, including James Bond’s “Quantum of Solace” and “Inception”.