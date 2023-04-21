WORK on a plot of land at Bisley where it appears that a caravan site is being created has been halted by council officials.
Last week, Surrey Heath Borough Council officials issued a temporary stop notice to prevent further changes being made on a site near New Bridge in Guildford Road.
Villagers and local councillors became concerned when the land, the site of a disused sewage pumping station, was cleared of scrub in recent weeks.
It was resurfaced with rubble and a six-foot wooden fence was put up on the boundary.
Complaints were made to the council after two caravans, pick-up lorries and cars were parked on the land.
Residents say the entrance that has been created is on a busy bend in the road, with poor sight lines for approaching traffic.
A spokesperson for the council said: “On Good Friday, 7 April, officers were alerted to works being carried out on land on the A322 Guildford Road on the West End-Bisley border.
“Officers attended the site and issued a temporary stop notice requiring the cessation of any works or use of the land that requires planning permission.
“The council continues to monitor activity on the site and is considering what further action is appropriate.”
The News & Mail has so far been unable to contact the owners of the plot.
They will have to obtain planning permission to change the use of the land and use it for residential caravans.
In the past, Surrey Heath Borough Council has refused permission for applications to site caravans on open land, especially if it is covered by Green Belt rules.