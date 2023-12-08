Woking Borough Council has increased fees for meals on wheels and day care in an effort to save them after councillors voted through the rises.
The council must ensure that all services considered non-vital by the government are self-sufficient after it entered effective bankruptcy this year.
If non-statutory services do not cover their own costs, the council is under pressure to stop them.
The announced increases are expected to bring in an extra £1.4m a year, well below the £12m in annual savings it has to find to balance next year’s budget.
Leader of the council Ann Marie-Barker said: “As a council we are paying £175,000 every day to repay borrowing. We need to increase the income from some of the services we provide. If we don’t, we are not able to provide those services.”
A daily £20 day-care fee will be introduced, council papers show, but that will not include any transport costs via the community bus service – itself under threat.
Meals at extra-care homes will go up by 20 per cent in January. This will reduce the deficit and “start moving towards the Community Meals Service covering its costs and enable the service to be retained”, council papers read.
Those who continue to use the council’s garden waste services will face a jump from £45 to £70 per bin per year.
Cllr Saj Hussain (Con, Knaphill) said: “If residents stop taking those bins and so stop having their garden bins collected, we will probably end up with more and more fly-tipping, which will come back to the council’s costs.”