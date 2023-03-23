WOKING Borough Council is asking communities across the borough to mark WWF's Earth Hour this weekend, switching off lights for one hour to show commitment to protecting the future of the planet.
The council will be joining millions across the world as part of WWF’s global event, switching off all non-operational lights in its buildings at 8.30pm on Saturday 25 March for an hour.
“As the home of WWF-UK, we are incredibly proud to play our part in Earth Hour, helping to draw global attention to the climate crisis facing us all,” said Cllr Peter Graves, the council’s portfolio holder for a greener Woking.
“Woking has long been committed to protecting the environment, with our first climate change strategy adopted in 2002. Our strategy, Woking 2050, sets out a vision for guiding our collective efforts towards a sustainable borough by reducing our environmental impact.
“Council officers are currently reviewing and updating the document to ensure the strategy remains relevant and enable us to reach our net zero targets. We will be seeking the views of local residents and key stakeholders in May.”
Earth Hour aims to highlight global issues facing the planet, such as the effects of climate change, and to remind people that, together, they have the power to make change happen.
“We encourage residents, businesses and communities across the borough to get involved by switching off their lights to remind us that even small actions can make a big difference,” said Cllr Graves.
Everyone can join WWF’s Earth Hour on Saturday. For more information and to sign up, visit www.wwf.org.uk/earthhour.
To find out more about what you can do to reduce your carbon footprint, visit www.planetwoking.co.uk, Woking Borough Council’s initiative to help local residents and organisations make changes that will have a positive impact on the environment.