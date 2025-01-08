Speculation is mounting that The Range, the discount home and leisure store, could be taking over the Homebase site on Guildford Road in Farnham.
CDS Superstores, which also owns Wilko, has acquired 70 of Homebase’s UK stores, although Farnham has not yet been confirmed as one of them.
The first batch of rebranded Homebase sites, including those in Glasgow, Kings Heath in Birmingham, and Bournemouth, will begin trading as The Range on Friday, January 17.
Teneo, the administrator for Homebase, said: “All of our stores are continuing to trade, including stores acquired by CDS.
“From January 2025, Homebase will transfer around 10 stores each month to CDS which will be relaunched as The Range superstores. Talks with prospective buyers for the remainder of the stores are progressing.”
In November last year, Homebase entered administration, with 74 stores across the UK and Ireland – including the Farnham branch – earmarked for sale or closure.
CDS Superstores was approached for comment but said it could not yet confirm whether it would be taking over the Farnham Homebase