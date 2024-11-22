Farnham’s Homebase store has been put up for sale following the collapse of the struggling DIY retailer into administration last week.
The branch, located at Farnham Retail Park, is among 74 Homebase stores across the UK and Ireland now on the market.
Administrators have set a deadline of November 29 for potential buyers to come forward and take over the remaining shops.
Homebase appointed administrators from consultancy Teneo after facing an "incredibly challenging" three years in the home improvement sector.
The administrators struck a deal to sell the business to retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, safeguarding up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores. The outcome for the remaining 74 stores and their 2,000 employees remains uncertain.
Other stores in the South East up for sale include ones in Bracknell, Berkshire and Basingstoke, Hampshire.
The Homebase branch in Woking is not included in the list of stores up for sale.