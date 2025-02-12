Disgust has been expressed throughout the community at damage caused by a vehicle to graves in Chobham Cemetery.
Villagers have found it unbelievable that a car was driven into the burial ground, leaving deep wheel ruts in the soil on one grave and on the space alongside.
“It was a disgraceful act to do that to the cemetery and people’s graves,” said Chobham Parish Council chairman Les Coombs. “It seems we will have to put a padlock on the gates to keep out unauthorised vehicles.”
The car, believed to have been a people carrier, was driven into the cemetery after the entrance gates were opened at around 11pm on Saturday, February 8.
It went about 50 yards on the drive and stopped just before the new, recently created section of the cemetery. It was then reversed onto the graves to turn and drive off, leaving skid marks on the gravelled car park.
A resident walking his dog on the nearby public footpath called 999 after hearing a vehicle engine racing at the cemetery and then finding that graves had been damaged. A further report was made by a villager visiting his family graves on Sunday morning.
“I just can’t understand why anyone would drive into a cemetery and then recklessly reverse on to a row of graves,” he said. “They seem to have no respect for the dead and the feelings of their relatives.”
A Surrey Police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of how the criminal damage occurred remains ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses.
“If you were in the area at the time, or you have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, particularly any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 or via the police website, quoting PR/45250016081.”