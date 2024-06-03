VIs were aimed at London and the RAF tried to down as many as they could before they reached their target. It was noted that pilots could be caught in the blast resulting from shooting them down and so the approach to the Doodlebug had to be carefully planned. Roland Beamont, who became a test pilot after the war, found he could fly his Tempest close to the unmanned bomb and manoeuvre his wing tip under that of the bomb and flip the thing, sending it off course. They were particularly nasty things as being pilotless it was difficult to plot their intended course. I have written previously about the one I witnessed over Horsell which, luckily, was caught in a thermal and was taken many miles from the village before it exploded.