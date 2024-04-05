THE internationally acclaimed trumpeter who plays the distinctive theme tune of Antiques Roadshow on BBC television is performing in Chobham later this month.
Crispian Steele-Perkins will be helping raise money to restore the clock on the tower at St Lawrence Church.
He will be playing in a concert in the church with accomplished organist Ian le Grice on Saturday 27 April.
The event has been organised by the St Lawrence Heritage Trust, which supports the upkeep of the only Grade I listed building in the borough of Surrey Heath. The proceeds will go towards getting the clock working.
Crispian began playing the trumpet at the age of 10. After training at Guildhall School of Music, he became a member of the English National Opera, the Royal Philharmonic and the English Chamber Orchestra.
His purity of tone and artistic subtlety as a soloist have received widespread critical acclaim for more than four decades. He collects, restores and plays antique trumpets.
As well as playing the Antiques Roadshow theme, Crispin has played on numerous scores for a series of notable TV shows, including Doctor Who, Inspector Morse and Tales of the Unexpected, and classic cinema films including Star Wars, Rambo and Monty Python’s Life of Brian.
Ian le Grice’s career embraces aspects of organ playing from concerto performances, solo recitals, recitals with singers and instrumentalists, continuo playing, orchestral work and the accompaniment of church services.
Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are £15 and £20.