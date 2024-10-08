Woking is hosting its second ROC Conversation on Thursday, 24 October and organisers are inviting people to book into this free event.
ROC stands for Redeeming Our Communities and the aim of the church-based charity is to encourage local people and organisations to work together for the common good.
The Conversation, which will be at the Trinity Methodist Church, Brewery Road (GU21 4LH) between 7.30 and 9.30pm, brings together residents, statutory agencies, community and faith groups who have an interest in the local community.
Modelled on the previous ROC Conversation, the event is a structured conversation that looks to celebrate all the good work being done before moving on to identify gaps in provision and how they might be met.
Kevin Page, steering group member of ROC Woking said: “Following the success of our first ROC Conversation in March 2020 where we were joined by 180 people, it felt like, in light of Woking Borough Council’s budget cuts, now would be a good time to hold another community conversation.
“I’m excited about seeing the community come together in this way, joining some dots and maximising the effectiveness of community support being offered to Woking. The spin offs and potential outcomes from this event could add so much value to our communities.”
All are welcome to attend the ROC Conversation and free tickets can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/roc-woking or for further information contact [email protected]