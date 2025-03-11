Residents at Signature at Weybridge have been putting their knitting skills to good use, crafting blankets to support those in need in war-torn Ukraine.
For the past five years, Sandra, a dedicated volunteer, has led the care home’s Knit and Natter Club, and what started as a small weekly gathering has blossomed into a thriving community effort, bringing residents together to create warmth and comfort for those who need it most.
Initially, the group’s knitted items were donated to the Salvation Army. However, when Sandra was told their lovingly crafted pieces could no longer be accepted and were instead being sent for recycling, she knew she had to find another way.
Determined not to let the residents’ efforts go to waste, she discovered a cause urgently seeking donations of blankets and clothing for displaced families in Ukraine.
The residents at Signature at Weybridge embraced the challenge, deciding to focus their efforts on knitting squares, which are then carefully sewn together by Sandra’s friend, Teresa, to create full-sized blankets.
Each finished piece is collected by a dedicated charity run by two women who personally oversee its journey.
After loading the donated items onto a lorry bound for Ukraine, they then travel by plane to meet the shipment and ensure it reaches hospitals, churches, and orphanages.
Sandra makes sure that before each blanket is sent off, it is brought back to the residents so they can see their work come together –a moving moment for all involved.
Sally Castro, client liaison manager at Signature at Weybridge, said: "It’s been truly inspiring to witness the dedication and generosity of our residents.
“This initiative is about creating connections, offering kindness, and reminding those in need that they are not forgotten. Seeing the smiles on the faces of those receiving these blankets is a beautiful testament to the power of community spirit."