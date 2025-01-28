“Life is very simple, it’s adults who make it complicated. Theatre for children, when it is right, is work for everyone because when you get it right, you hit something that is pure and simple and true about being. About your being. It’s always disguised, never up front, for example, when you first read Winnie The Pooh you don’t know that it is an extraordinary evocation of friendship and sadness and depression. Or that each of these characters is an archetype, AA Milne doesn’t need to tell you that, it just is. It’s a bit like that with The Baddies, somewhere between The Witch, The Troll, and The Ghost is each one of us, in the sense that we all want to be seen as good at what we do, as imposing, as amazing, as dazzling... but we’re not, because we’re silly, because we’re human.”