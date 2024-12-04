With the loss in funding, CAW had to make changes and cut costs, such as reducing opening times for the drop-in service at its town centre office from five days to three mornings a week. Reducing the number of applications for charitable support on behalf of clients, instead focusing on advice to help their situation. Despite this, more clients – 6,845 in total - were supported during 2023/24 than the previous year, even though the CAW team was smaller.