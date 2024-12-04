Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) held their 85th annual general meeting on November 28 and despite the challenges of the last 12 months the mood was positive. Report from CAW as follows:
Early in 2024, Woking Borough Council (WBC) had confirmed it could not continue to pay the Community Grant to voluntary organisations because of its financial situation, and because the Section 114 notice restricted it to only funding statutory services.
CAW was faced with potential closure but the support of funders, including WBC who funded CAW to deliver some projects, the hard work and commitment of staff and volunteers, and fundraising activities had saved the day.
Chief Officer, Lorraine Buchanan, said: “At no time did we sit there and feel sorry for ourselves. We rolled up our sleeves and looked for solutions. And that is the sign of a team that is committed and dedicated to each other and to the wider community.”
With the loss in funding, CAW had to make changes and cut costs, such as reducing opening times for the drop-in service at its town centre office from five days to three mornings a week. Reducing the number of applications for charitable support on behalf of clients, instead focusing on advice to help their situation. Despite this, more clients – 6,845 in total - were supported during 2023/24 than the previous year, even though the CAW team was smaller.
The Annual Report shows these clients were helped with a total income gain of more than £2.8 million, and for every £1 invested in CAW’s service in 2023 – 24, £5.58 was generated in savings to government and public services.
CAW treasurer, John Butler, presented the year end accounts, and explained that the charity had achieved a balanced budget for the current financial year.
He said: “The real issue is our lack of unrestricted funding since WBC stopped our grant, and that continues to be an ongoing issue.”
Chair, Laurence Oates, who steps down at the end of March next year, after 9 years as vice chair and chair, thanked funders for their continued support and referred to some of the options CAW has been investigating to enable greater financial sustainability.
He commented: “The way forward for Citizens Advice offices is greater collaboration, partnerships, and, in some situations, mergers. CAW will continue to be active in looking for solutions to ensure a strong service for residents in Woking for the future, however it is provided.”
President Brian Hamill, who is also stepping down after his involvement with CAW since 1991, was thanked for his more than 30 years’ support. He introduced Woking’s MP, Will Forster, who, together with Cllr Ann-Marie Barker and other councillors, attended the meeting. Mr Forster presented several certificates for long service to volunteers, including Jenny Sexton for an amazing 15 years.
The clear message from the AGM was the importance of CAW to Woking, and particularly to the most vulnerable in the community. Plus the commitment and dedication of the whole CAW team to make sure it continues.