The annual Christmas migration might be fast approaching, but the trains are not.
People traveling between Woking and Basingstoke over the festive period might want to rethink their route as a severely reduced service will run between the stations from Wednesday, December 27 to Friday, December 29.
South Western Railway have said the reason for the disruption is continued repairs to a landslip that occurred in late November.
Network Rail engineers will once again require access to two of the four tracks between Woking and Brookwood. With only two tracks available, services between Woking and Basingstoke will be severely reduced.
South Western Railway are asking customers to only travel if absolutely necessary between Wednesday, December 27 to Friday, December 29.
If customers must travel, they should check their journeys carefully using journey planners, which will be up to date by Saturday, December 23.
Services to and from London Waterloo on Wednesday 27, Thursday 28 and Friday 29 will run as follows:
Wednesday 27 December:
- London Waterloo to Alton: There will be no direct service between London and Alton. Instead, services between Farnham and Guilford will be extended to Alton. Customers travelling between London and Alton will need to change at Guildford.
- Brookwood: This station will not be served by trains travelling FROM London. Customers will need to travel to Woking and change for a rail replacement bus service that will call at Brookwood, Farnborough (Main), Ash Vale and Aldershot.
- London Waterloo to Exeter St Davids: Services will run once per hour in each direction and depart London Waterloo earlier than usual
- London Waterloo to Southampton Airport Parkway: Services will run once per hour in each direction and depart London Waterloo earlier than usual
- London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Basingstoke: Services to London Waterloo will terminate at Farnborough. Services from London Waterloo will start at Basingstoke.
- London Waterloo to Basingstoke (stopping services): Services will run once per hour in each direction and depart London Waterloo earlier than usual
Thursday 28 and Friday 29 December:
- London Waterloo to Alton: There will be no direct service between London and Alton. Instead, services between Farnham and Guilford will be extended to Alton. Customers travelling between London and Alton will need to change at Guildford.
- Brookwood: This station will not be served by trains travelling FROM London. Customers will need to travel to Woking and change for a rail replacement bus service that will call at Brookwood, Farnborough (Main), Ash Vale and Aldershot
- London Waterloo to Exeter St Davids: Services will run once per hour in each direction and depart London Waterloo earlier than usual
- London Waterloo to Salisbury: Services will run between Basingstoke and Salisbury only. Customers for London should change at Basingstoke.
- London Waterloo to Southampton Airport Parkway: Services will run once per hour in each direction and depart London Waterloo earlier than usual
- London Waterloo-Portsmouth Harbour via Basingstoke: Services to London Waterloo will terminate at Farnborough. Services from London Waterloo will start at Basingstoke.
- London Waterloo to Basingstoke (stopping services): Services will run once per hour in each direction and depart London Waterloo earlier than usual
Stuart Meek, South Western Railway’s chief operating officer, said: “This is a complex repair that our colleagues at Network Rail have been working hard to complete. To make more progress, they will once again require access to two of the four tracks in the area which, while disruptive, is the best option available.
"Please check very carefully if you do have to travel. We’re very sorry for the continued disruption and appreciate our customers’ patience.”