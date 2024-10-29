Villagers enjoying delicious tea and cakes have raised £1,195 for a Chobham charity.
The donation is the proceeds of this year’s Tea on the Green sessions in the Parish Pavilion and will go to Quest RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association).
Volunteers made a selection of cakes and served beverages to sell for £2 per person at weekly afternoon teas in August and September. A special session was held to present a cheque for the money raised to representatives of the charity.
“We were absolutely delighted that Tea on the Green has raised more than £1,000 for a local charity,” said one of the organisers, parish councillor Emma Kennedy.
“Quest does some brilliant work for children.”
The donation total was boosted by the hire fees for the pavilion being paid through contributions from community funds of Chobham’s Surrey Heath borough councillors.
Quest RDA, based at Laris Farm, Windlesham Road, Chobham, was founded in 1971 by a group of people who were determined that disability should not be a barrier to enjoying the therapeutic benefits of horse riding.
It now has four horses and a “small army of volunteers” providing equestrian experiences for children and teenagers from across Surrey and surrounding counties.
Rides take place in an outdoor schooling ring and through a woodland trail featuring entertaining challenges such as tennis ball runs.
Quest RDA states: “Horse riding offers an opportunity for enjoyment, challenge, friendship, laughter, achievement, independence and confidence. Not just for our riders, but for our volunteers as well.
“It helps our participants in a multitude of ways, giving them physical, emotional, educational and social benefits as well as providing a fun time through interaction with our horses and volunteers.”
The charity depends on fundraising and donations to care for its horses and maintain its equipment and premises.