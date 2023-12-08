Chobham Parish Council’s share of council tax is likely to rise by six per cent for the 2024-25 financial year.
At its meeting on November 30, the council agreed that it should levy a tax of £49.23 for a Band D property, up by £2.79 from the current year.
Added to this will be the precepts of Surrey County Council, Surrey Heath Borough Council and the Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner.
The parish council agreed on a balanced budget for 2024-25 of £115,140. Its council tax will bring in a total of £102,840. Other income includes community centre rents and bank interest.
Expenditure includes staff salaries, councillor allowances and expenses, recreation ground and village grounds maintenance, various projects and neighbourhood plan costs.