A woman from Chobham won’t be allowed behind the wheel until 2027 after being convicted of drink driving.
Sandy Bourdais pleaded guilty to a count of driving under the influence when she appeared before Staines Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 28.
The court heard the 56-year-old of Brookleys was stopped on Weybridge Road in Addlestone on March 19.
The BMW driver gave a reading of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35/100 being the legal limit.
Bourdais was given a mandatory 12-month ban, reduced to nine months on completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course.
She was also fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £138 surcharge, with her guilty plea being taken into account.
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