Racing camels will be thrilling the crowds at this year’s Chobham Carnival, which is again vying to be the biggest community event of the year in the area.
Arrangements for the event on the May Day Bank Holiday are well advanced and some spectacular attractions have been lined up.
Elite dancers and skilled acrobats will be staging displays, with camel racing as the main arena act.
Local groups are already planning their entries for the carnival procession, which has space as the theme.
“Camel racing was much enjoyed when it featured at the carnival in 2012,” said carnival association chairman Tim Elwin. “We are sure they will be another big hit this year.
“There is a myriad of options for creating some impressive procession entries, from depictions of the planets and the Universe to Buzz Lightyear and the International Space Station.”
The carnival fete will also feature performances by the Rock Choir, St Lawrence School maypole dancers and Chobham Morris and a traditional Punch and Judy show. There will a full-scale fun fair, dozens of stalls and sideshows and a large selection of food and drink.
The carnival is on Monday, May 5, with the association’s May Ball on Saturday, May 3. Tickets are on sale now for the ball, which again features entertainment by the Pink Fish tribute band.
“Tickets for the ball are a bargain £45 per person, which includes canapés, a two-course meal, coffee and live entertainment,” added Tim. “It’s a highlight of the Chobham social season and ideal for a group of friends to get together to make up a table.”
Application forms for stall and sideshow pitches, ball tickets and procession entries can be downloaded from www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk, which also has a link for booking ball tickets online. General carnival enquiries can be emailed to [email protected].