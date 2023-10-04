Basil & Blue Courtyard in Chobham has been dubbed an institution by residents – but its new owners want to make the cafe more than that.
“We want to make it part of the community,” said Laura Godwin.
Partners in life as well as in business, Laura and Tom Godwin took over Basil & Blue on July 1.
“We would never have bought anywhere else,” said Laura. “It just had to be Basil & Blue.”
And so far the plans to make the cafe a community hub are going swimmingly.
In September the pair decided to set up a Monday Run Club. Each week they plan a 3km to 5km route and a 6km to 12km route so people of any ability can join in.
The run culminates with complimentary water and flapjack at Basil & Blue.
Laura and Tom wanted the running club to bring the local community together.
After only one month, there are already 50 people signed up to run each week, and Laura and Tom are already planning a Santa Fun Run in December.
But running is not the only community venture this couple is planning.
Laura and Tom have also decided to use an empty ‘gallery’ wall in the cafe to showcase Chobham artists’ work.
One artist every month will be able to display their work in Basil & Blue, with QR codes to help them sell it. When Laura and Tom first proposed the idea, 96 artists contacted the pair – enough artists to fill the wall for eight years.
They have decided to prioritise people and work from Chobham, with Louise Ruddle the first artist up.
Starting this month, Basil & Blue will also be hosting Tea and Talk for anyone who needs a cuppa and a chat.
“We’ve got so many ideas for Basil & Blue,” explained Laura. “But we’re trying not to overwhelm everyone with them all at once.”