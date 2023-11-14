A CHEEKY young rabbit called Nimbus is looking for his forever home – and he hopes to light up your life.
Nimbus is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his new family.
The centre’s Debbie Pearce said: “Nimbus is a cheeky boy who was born at Millbrook.
“He’s a super-sweet four-month-old looking for his forever home.
“Although he’s quite cheeky he’s still a little bit nervous when it comes to being handled as he’s only a baby. So he’ll need some gentle handling and a bit of time spent with him to get him even more used to being around people.
“Nimbus loves his food – whether it’s fruit and veg or grass and hay, he really isn’t fussy.
“He’s recently been neutered so he’s looking to share his life with a friendly neutered female.
“Nimbus will need to live in separate accommodation while the bonding process takes place.
“This accommodation must be a secure and safe 3m x 2m x 1m hutch with a secure run attached to it.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Nimbus, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.
* Millbrook’s Christmas fayre will take place at the centre on Saturday, December 2 (11am to 3pm).
There will be gifts, a raffle, a tombola, a silent auction and a chance to meet Santa.