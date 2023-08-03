CRIMESTOPPERS is offering a reward of up to £5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Woking man John Rusty Stevens.
Stevens, 21, is urgently wanted for questioning over a serious assault in Great Bookham. He is described as being 6ft 1in tall with a large build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes and has connections with the Great Bookham and Woking areas.
The public have been told not to approach him, but to contact Crimestoppers anonymously if they know where he is.
Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – either online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to the arrest of John Rusty Stevens.
Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward.
Glenys Balchin, Surrey regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “John Stevens has so far managed to avoid all efforts by law enforcement to find him.
“Our charity is here to give people an anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police but want to do something positive to help keep our communities safe.
“Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity.”