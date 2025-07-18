The sun shone brightly when the community gathered for the unveiling of the Pyrford charity bench.
The bench is the 40th to be installed for Legend on the Bench, a non-profit making charity set up by ex-professional footballer Micky Hazard and his sister Michelle after the death of Michelle's son Jason Lee Mead, with the aim of reducing the number of tragedies each year because of mental health issues or suicides.
The benches have contact telephone numbers and QR codes that will take anyone requiring support directly to help pages/helplines. They also have integral lighting, so they are a beam of light for those in crisis at night.
There are 24-hour support services with people at the other end, ready to listen and offer the support needed by someone struggling with the impact of depression, bereavement, loneliness, anxiety and many more reasons for the feelings of despair.
Micky and Michelle were both present to see their bench put in place, joining Lindsey Darling, who initiated and fundraised for the bench.
Lindsey and Micky both spoke at the unveiling with Lindsey ensuring those that helped her with the bench were also part of the occasion.
Special thanks were due to Pyrford Cricket Club, on whose outfield the bench is installed, Simon Clifton for his help and support to get the bench installed and for hosting the unveiling, John Howard at Ceramic Tiles Warehouse Woking, who kindly donated the foundation slabs for the bench, and Tim Lambkin, Phil Dean and John Chalkley, who gave up their time to help Lindsey lay the slabs for the bench.
What a community effort! Micky and Lindsey expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated to the bench.
If you would like to get a bench for your area, visit www.legend-on-the-bench.co.uk
