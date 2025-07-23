What a difference a day made! More than 600 students from Gordon’s School took part in the school’s annual Make a Difference Day, giving up their time to support charities, community groups and neighbours across Surrey and beyond.

In a single day, students cleared graves, gardened, painted, and built a new 400-metre mountain bike track on the school grounds. One elderly neighbour had his wooden fence replaced and garden transformed by a group of pupils.

Students helped clean the church and tidy the graveyard, where many former Gordon’s pupils are buried
Students helped clean the church and tidy the graveyard, where many former Gordon’s pupils are buried (Gordon's School)

Elsewhere, students sorted 50 bags of donations and 200kg of books for the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, volunteered at Woking Foodbank, made toys for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, and picked litter along the Surrey Hills and at West Wittering Beach.

Care home visits proved particularly heart-warming. At Bagshot Gardens, students helped in the garden and spent time talking with residents. A staff member said: “Our residents haven’t stopped talking about how much they enjoyed the visit and appreciated the kindness and enthusiasm of your students.”

Students sorted through 50 bin bags of donations and 200kg of books for the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice charity shop
Students sorted through 50 bin bags of donations and 200kg of books for the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice charity shop (Gordon's School)

At Greenview Hall, pupils played balloon volleyball with residents, while others brought music and conversation to Horsell Lodge.

The Gordon’s Pipes and Drums gave a special performance at Horsell Lodge, sharing stories from recent highlights including performances at Windsor Castle, St James’s Palace and the New York Tartan Parade. Band members also helped prepare lunch for residents.

Green-fingered students got to work at Holy Trinity Church and School, Aldershot Town Football Club, and the school’s new Eco Loop garden, while others supported wildlife conservation with the Surrey Wildlife Trust.

Students got the chance to hold the coveted Isuzu FA Trophy while volunteering at Aldershot Town Football Club.
Students got the chance to hold the coveted Isuzu FA Trophy while volunteering at Aldershot Town Football Club. (Gordon's School)

Make a Difference Day is a longstanding tradition at Gordon’s School in West End, Surrey Heath, and aims to instil a sense of service and community in students.

“It’s a day where the school steps out into the community and gives something back,” said head teacher Andrew Moss. “And the impact is felt far beyond the school gates.”