DON'T get caught out by changes to bin collections next week.
During the festive period, household waste will be collected one day later than usual.
For example, if your fortnightly collection usually falls on Monday 26 December, it will be collected on Tuesday 27 December.
The change is only for the week between Christmas and the new year. Normal collection days will resume from Monday 2 January 2023.
Bulky waste collections will be suspended between Christmas and new year, and restart on Monday 2 January 2023.
Over the festive period, Woking Borough Council’s civic offices will be closed from Monday 26 December until Monday 2 January 2023.
Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday 3 January 2023.
If you have an emergency enquiry relating to council services, call 01483 755 855.