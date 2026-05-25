Guildford Cathedral is delighted to welcome girls aged 9–18 to a special open night for girl choristers on Tuesday, 23 June from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
The inspiring event offers a unique opportunity for young singers to step inside the world of cathedral music and experience what it’s like to be part of one of the region’s leading choirs.
Led by acclaimed vocal coach Hilary Jones, the evening will include the chance to sing alongside Guildford Cathedral’s talented girl choristers, meet sub organist Asher Oliver and organ scholar Jozef Gaszka, and explore the excitement and friendship that come with choir life.
The event is designed to give girls a taste of what it’s like to be part of the cathedral choir, with the potential to continue their journey through the choir’s formal audition process.
All are welcome – whether your daughter sings in a school choir or just around the house.
Guildford Cathedral Choir goes from strength to strength. In 2025, chorister Annie was a finalist in the prestigious BBC Radio 2 and BBC Songs of Praise Young Chorister of the Year Award, following in the footsteps of Ruby, who won the award in 2021.
The event is free to attend, but booking is essential, and all participants have to be accompanied by an adult.
Places can be booked via the cathedral box office: https://tickets.myiknowchurch.co.uk/gb/Mzg3MS0xNg/t
Guildford Cathedral stands on Stag Hill, an instantly recognisable symbol of Guildford visible and serves as a spiritual home and cultural landmark in Surrey.
It was finished after the Second World War had halted the building process, leaving the Cathedral partially completed.
In a remarkable display of support, thousands of individual bricks were purchased by members of the public and community groups - even Queen Elizabeth II participated, buying and signing a brick.
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