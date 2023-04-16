SKIPPER Josh Casey has called on Woking fans to make lots of noise when they attend the Vanarama National League game at home to Gateshead tomorrow.
Casey, who recently extended his contract with the Cards until the end of next season, told the News & Mail: “We need the fans more now than ever.
“As the season comes to its conclusion, the home games mean more and more – because there’s so much riding on them and there’s very little room for error.
“So we need the fans to lift us and to help us through.
“The relationship between the squad and the fans has been tremendous this season.
“It’s been the best I’ve seen it since I’ve been at the club. So it’s just more of the same, please. Turn out in your numbers, make as much noise as you can and let’s see what we can do.”
Casey, who has captained the side since joining in 2018, said of Gateshead: “They’ve been on an incredible run [six consecutive wins in the league, a sequence that ended with defeat by Bromley last Saturday].
“They play some very expansive and attractive football and they’ve got a lot of dangerous players in their team.
“It’s going to be an extremely tough challenge for us – but one we’re looking forward to.”
