MANAGER Benson Miyoba hopes his Woking Women side can produce a strong finish to the league season when they host AFC Stoneham on Sunday.
Hampshire side Stoneham are heading for the Southern Region Women’s League Division One South title, while the Cards are currently assured of sixth place in the seven-team section.
But Woking could finish higher, depending on the outcome of Sunday’s game and results elsewhere.
And Miyoba told the News & Mail he is keen for his team to have a say in the title race.
He said: “We just want to win. It’s our last league game of the season and we want to show a sign of intent. Stoneham are the favourites to go up, so we can put a spanner in their works by beating them at home.”
Miyoba, who has been in charge of Woking since December 2021, is excited by the prospect of a run in the league’s Chairman’s Cup.
The Cards will host Oxfordshire outfit Carterton Town, who play in Division One North, at the quarter-final stage on Sunday 19 March.
The gaffer is keen to see the club’s position within the local community continue to grow.
And he said: “If we rally up support, they could come on that journey with us. The supporters could follow this cup thing with us and get behind us against Carterton.
“And then, who knows? There might be a really good end to the season with a day out at Meadowbank Stadium in Dorking for a cup final.”
For the full interview, see the 9 March issue of the News & Mail, in shops now.