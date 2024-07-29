A seven-year-old Staffie is looking for her forever home after previously living in poor conditions.
Nala was underweight and suffering from bad skin problems when she came to RSPCA. Today, she is a lot better and ready to find a home that will care for her properly and give her lots of love.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham said: “Nala has a lot of energy and is looking for an active home with walks and someone who can play football with her.
“She is always very excited to see people, is very affectionate and loves her toys. Nala can live with children of secondary school age.”
Debbie added that there is not a lot of history on Nala and because she is very people-orientated she may struggle to be left alone. Someone will need to be at home initially and slowly get Nala used to being alone.
She may also need housetraining and car travel training and will need her own private fully-enclosed secure garden for off lead play.
Nala is happy to walk near other dogs, but doesn't like them coming up to her face. She will need to be kept on the lead in public and not walked in places where lots of other dogs are off lead.
Due to how severe her skin was, Nala could have future flare ups. New owners will need to be aware and seek veterinary advice if needed. Because it was a pre-existing condition, it will not be covered by insurance.