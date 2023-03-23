A POSTER promoting classic British crime film Get Carter is expected to sell for up to £5,000 when it goes under the hammer at Ewbank’s this week.
Around 300 lots will feature in the company’s third vintage poster auction of 2023.
Ewbank’s are fast becoming one of the leading auction houses in the UK for entertainment, memorabilia and poster sales.
In addition to cinema, genres featuring in next week’s auction include music and travel.
Viewing for lots in the online sale gets under way at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send today.
The auction will close at midday on Thursday 6 April.
The British quad poster advertising 1971’s Get Carter, which starred Michael Caine, features artwork by Arnaldo Putzu.
It has a guide price of between £3,000 and £5,000.
Another highlight is an early US one-sheet poster advertising the third Star Wars film.
It was withdrawn from circulation due to the late title change of the movie from Revenge of the Jedi to Return of the Jedi.
The rolled poster from 1983, has been valued at £800 to £1,200.
Also in the auction is a rare British lenticular poster promoting the 2002 film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. The poster was designed for display in Debenhams department stores, but was pulled before release. It has an estimate of between £800 and £1,200.
A British double-crown poster advertising the 1949 black comedy film Kind Hearts and Coronets, which starred Alec Guinness, carries a guide price of £800 to £1,200.
The poster features artwork by English painter James Fitton.
In 2005, Kind Hearts and Coronets was included in Time magazine’s list of the top 100 films since 1923.
Another British double-crown poster going under the hammer promoted The Lavender Hill Mob, a 1951 comedy film starring Guinness.
In 2011, the film was digitally restored and re-released to UK cinemas to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The poster has been valued at £800 to £1,200.
A French linen-backed affiche poster advertising the 1963 drama film Le Mépris, which starred Brigitte Bardot, is expected to realise between £500 and £800.
Another sought-after poster in the sale is a British quad advertising the 1962 Hammer horror film The Phantom of the Opera, which starred Herbert Lom and Heather Sears.
Featuring artwork by Italian artist Renato Fratini, who specialised in cinema posters and book covers, it has been valued at £400 to £600.
A linen-backed poster encouraging men to enlist for service in the First World War is set to sell for between £200 and £400.
Published by the Parliamentary Recruiting Committee, London, it features an image of Lord Kitchener – Secretary of State for War at the time – and text from one of his speeches.