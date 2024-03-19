Have the works of a mystery artist in Horsell already become so collectable that they have started to go missing?
The artist has invoked the spirit of the famously elusive Banksy with a series of uncredited artworks.
Along the footpath from Brewery Road, close to the WWF building, leading up to the top of Horsell Park, an unknown artist has hung a series of highly colourful circular abstract paintings on lamp-posts for passers-by to enjoy.
But just as a new work mysteriously appeared last weekend on one of the footpath’s lamp-posts, another two disappeared overnight, leaving only the loops of blue twine which had once secured the artworks.
They have already attracted plenty of comments on local social media platforms, where they have been nicknamed “buttons”. The first, perhaps a sign of things to come, disappeared after only a couple of days.
There are few clues to the artist’s identity, but for the moment at least Banksy’s spirit is alive and well and living alongside a footpath in Horsell.