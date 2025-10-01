Victoria Place has welcomed the return of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to Woking, with the charity opening two new stores in the Peacocks shopping centre.
One unit houses a furniture and electrical store, restoring a much-missed presence to the town, while the second offers clothing, books, bric-a-brac and accessories — giving shoppers more ways to support the BHF’s vital research through sustainable shopping.
Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager at Victoria Place, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the British Heart Foundation back to Woking. Their return, with not just one but two stores, is fantastic news for the community.”
The BHF has long been a valued part of Woking’s retail landscape.
