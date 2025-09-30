A prolific burglar who preyed on care home residents and stole bank cards from church volunteers is now behind bars thanks to an eagle-eyed shopper in Woking.
Jesse Webb was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison last Friday by a judge at Guildford Crown Court after admitting to more than a dozen counts of burglary, theft and fraud.
The counts included nine counts of burglary – including two with violence – one count of attempted burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of fraud by false representation.
The court heard the 50-year-old of no fixed abode was identified as a “significant suspect” following a series of burglaries around West Byfleet and Walton in May.
The burglaries followed a similar theme of targeting vulnerable and often elderly people during daylight hours, entering their homes before stealing bank cards and cash. Care homes were also targeted with Webb convincing one victim he was a carer before snatching their handbag.
“Webb was identified through lengthy CCTV enquiries which showed him using the victim's bank cards,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police.
“Investigating officers PC King and PC Lightburn began conducting further intelligence on Webb and discovered he was linked to other offences in Hampshire.”
Webb was arrested on June 4 after someone identified Webb in Woking town centre following a media appeal.
A search revealed he was carrying bank cards stolen from handbags of people volunteering at a nearby church service.
A spokesperson said: “Officers intercepted Webb before he had the opportunity to spend any money on these cards.
“The actions of officers were so swift that the owners of the bank cards had not yet noticed them missing until contact from police shortly after.”
Webb was charged and pleaded guilty to all offences on July 10 and September 4 ahead of last week’s sentencing.
