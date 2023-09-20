THANKS to a tea-rrific success in Dramatize’s tea room in Charlton Village, a new one has opened in Westfield.
During Covid, Dramatize created its own employment programme by turning one of its spaces into a tearoom so it can teach its students the fundamental skills to be able to go on and get a volunteer or paid opportunity.
Dramatize started 12 years ago when it found there was a need for services for adults with learning disabilities within the Spelthorne area.
It started with one workshop a week which has now grown into two full time programmes, therapy sessions, community allotments and evening classes.
Karen Davies, director of Dramatize, said: “It has been so rewarding to see our students grow in confidence, with the local community recognising their talents and contributions. I am so proud that we are breaking down barriers one cup of tea at a time!”
The tearoom is open 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday at Moorcroft Community Centre.