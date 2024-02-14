A boxer cross called Nova is aiming to be a knockout dog for a lucky new owner.
The three-year-old is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while she searches for her forever home.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Pretty girl Nova came to us when she was a tiny 14kg and looking a bit dishevelled.
“She’s now at a healthy weight and her bouncy, fun-loving personality has really come out.
“Nova walks well on the lead but does pull slightly when excited.
“She’s happy to say hello to all the doggies she passes and is really a delight to take out.
“Off the lead, Nova loves nothing more than footballs.
“If there’s a football in sight, she’s finding it and bringing it to you to kick for her.
“She’s not keen on sharing her footballs with other dogs so would like to be the only canine in the house.
“Nova would like a secure, enclosed garden with 6ft-high fencing for off-the-lead play at home.
“She’s an active girl, so she’ll require a home that can give her plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, and adopters who can hold her on the lead when out on walks.
“Nova is such a sweet little character and will be a fantastic addition to someone’s family.
“She can be very bouncy when excited so could live with kids aged 12 and above, possibly younger if they are used to bouncy dogs.
“Nova would like someone at home with her while she settles into her new routine and may need some help with house training to begin with.
“She’ll need a slow build-up to being left alone for periods.
“She had a terrible start in life and now really needs a family who’ll love her and take care of her.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Nova, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.