The Body Coach Joe Wicks recently teamed up with Asda Woking Sheerwater community champion Faye Nolan and more than 50 volunteers for a litter pick from Asda to the recreation ground.
Joe, a well-known television presenter, social media figure and author, was keen to lend a hand after his other collaborations with Asda on initiatives such as "School Night Dinner Winners” – creating quick and easy recipes for families – and the "Cashpot for Schools" scheme, by which money was raised for customers’ chosen schools through Asda Rewards app.
Among those taking part in the litter pick were Sheerwater Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, St Michael’s Church, Sheerwater FC, Appeer CIC and Alina Homecare.
Faye said: "It was great to have Joe join in and get involved. He spent about an hour with us, taking the time to talk to all the groups and take photos.
“Between us all we managed to collect over 35 bags of litter, which is absolutely amazing and has really helped clean up the local area. Myself along with my colleagues thoroughly enjoyed coming together with the other volunteers and it just shows when community spirit is involved you can get a lot done in a short amount of time.
A representative of Appeer, who support women and girls with autism, said: “Thanks to Faye for organising and helping us pick up so much litter.”
Around 35 bags of rubbish were collected by all the volunteers from across the local community, as well as other community champions from nearby Asda stores who joined in.
The initiative sees more than 350 Asda stores across the country come together to help clean up their local communities, with a focus on helping people to take pride in the area in which they live.
