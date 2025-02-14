The Chinese Association of Woking recently hosted its 2025 Chinese New Year celebration at Henry Plaza, ushering in the Year of the Snake.
The snake, the sixth animal of the 12 in the Chinese zodiac and successor to the Year of the Dragon, symbolises wisdom, knowledge, intelligence, intuition and creativity, while also representing good luck, prosperity, fertility, and longevity.
Although the damp weather and gloomy grey skies could have been kinder to mark the big day, there was still plenty to enjoy under cover throughout the vibrant and colourful event.
Starting at 10am, a wide variety of stalls were set up along Mercia Walk, offering an array of Chinese food, including delicious dumplings, snacks and cakes.
In addition to these culinary delights, visitors could browse colourful Chinese gifts and explore the art of Chinese calligraphy.
Despite the wet weather, crowds continued to visit the stalls and enjoy the lively performances and activities.
At midday, the festivities kicked off with a lively lion dance parade that weaved through the town centre.
The event was graced by a number of dignitaries, including the deputy mayor, Councillor Amanda Boote, Woking MP Will Forster, and the chair of Surrey County Council, Saj Hussain, who each delivered brief speeches.
The Chinese Association of Woking itself was also strongly represented.
Two spectacular shows followed, featuring a mix of traditional Chinese dances, singing, guzheng playing, and kung fu displays.
At the end of each show, the audience, including VIPs, was invited to join in group dances, which were a hit with everyone.
In addition, a storytelling session was held at the newly refurbished Woking Library offering a chance to learn more about Chinese traditions.
The Money God also made a special appearance, roaming through the venue to hand out sweets, symbols of good luck and health.