A FORECAST of strong winds caused the cancellation of two high-profile shows.
Byfleet Parish Day and the Knaphill Village Show were abandoned, although Byfleet residents rallied round to ensure the Horticultural Show went ahead in the village hall.
In all, 89 people entered exhibits, some in many classes.
As a result the main hall was filled with flowers, fruit and vegetables, with handicraft and home-made food displayed on the stage.
The smaller halls showed floral art and the efforts of young people in all classes.
Two windswept scarecrows were displayed outside.
Keith Hine, from Chobham, the judge for the vegetable and flower classes, said it was one of the best shows that he had seen this year.
The Knaphill Village Show was a casualty of the threat of very high winds.
“It was too risky to run the event safely for all those attending,” said the show’s chair, John Butler. “This is the first time in the 12 years since the show started that we have had to cancel because of the weather.
“Our great British weather can be so unkind at times, but that’s something we have to live with. Hopefully the Knaphill Show will be back next year, bigger and better, weather permitting.”