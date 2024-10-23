A Woking non-profit organisation marked a special anniversary to celebrate its hard work and achievements.
Appeer CIC supports autistic girls and women across Surrey and beyond. It celebrated its 5th anniversary with an afternoon tea on October 21.
It was a chance for the organisation to express its heartfelt thanks to donors, supporters and community partners who have been instrumental in the CIC’s journey so far.
Founder and CEO Jo Dilworth said: “As we reflect back on the past 5 years, and all the peer connections that have been forged by hundreds of autistic girls, teens, women and their parents and carers through our groups.
“We are immensely grateful to all the wonderful donors, partners, and supporters who have stood by us and also offered invaluable advice and guidance. This celebration is for them.”
The afternoon was filled with voices from the Appeer community, including young autistic people who confidently shared their own journeys with the CIC and how they have benefited from the organisation's varied offers and positive ethos.
Autistic staff, parents and carers also spoke about the invaluable support Appeer has offered them since 2019.
The event was also an opportunity to announce that Appeer’s incoming CEO will be Sam Emmerson. Who will be guiding the organisation’s growth and continuing to expand its reach and impact across the county from January next year.
Nicola Bartlett, grants fund manager from The Surrey Community Fund, commented: “I was incredibly touched by all I heard, and was delighted to have been there.
“I remember vividly having conversations with you in 2020 and 2021, learning more about the needs for your work and your plans, so it was wonderful to hear of the long-term success of your work.”
To date Appeer supports more than 892 unique beneficiaries (not including professionals).