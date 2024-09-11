A Woking organisation is addressing the social isolation experienced by autistic girls after receiving £49,999 from the Mental Health Investment Fund (MHIF).
Appeer CIC recently received the funding, which enabled organisers to deliver support sessions for the young girls, along with their parents and carers.
The project focuses on creating safe, supportive spaces where autistic girls can meet genuine peers, make friends, and explore their interests and talents.
Activities are tailored, based on direct feedback from the girls, ensuring they are engaging and beneficial. One of the activities is walks in the countryside with alpacas, reflecting the girls’ interests in animals. They were thrilled to find out that two of the alpacas were named Gavin and Stacey!
Appeer programme manager, Kris Cornell, said: “The squeals of delight from the girls when the alpacas ran in to be fed were wonderful. We had lots of new girls at the session who were worried about coming because they didn’t know what to expect.
“But by the end of the session, they told us they wanted to come along to our Monthly Groups. One of our little ones had a tricky morning and arrived very anxious. By the time she cuddled her alpaca, she was calm and went home very happy. Her mum and dad were both so pleased to see how much she got out of the session.
“Sessions like these are very important for girls who feel isolated. Some girls only have school-related activities in their lives and don’t have time to join in our Monthly Sessions. These gatherings give them the opportunity to meet others and have a lot of fun together.”
Surrey County Council health policy advisor, Sarah Wimblett, recently visited Appeer and participated in an alpaca walk to see how the MHIF money was being used.
She said: “Seeing the tangible benefits of the MHIF project and how it positively impacts the lives of autistic girls and their families is truly inspiring.
“Appeer is committed to enhancing the wellbeing of autistic girls and their families through various initiatives that provide early support, reduce social isolation, and foster a sense of community.
“Their dedication in providing tailored support and creating engaging activities like the alpaca walk is commendable.”
As well as providing hobby-based support sessions, Appeer offers early intervention and the resources to enhance resilience and provide positive mental health sessions.
Cllr Mark Nuti said: “By addressing the unique needs of autistic girls, the MHIF funding has helped play a crucial role in building resilience and promoting positive mental health.
“It’s clear that Appeer is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they support. This initiative not only focuses on the girls but also extends essential support to their families, fostering a holistic approach to mental wellbeing.”
The MHIF is a joint fund from Surrey County Council and NHS Surrey Heartlands ICB. It aims to support innovative projects that enhance the mental health and wellbeing of people across the county.