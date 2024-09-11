A Woking man who received a staggering 15 shocks from a defibrillator to restart his heart was finally able to thank his life-savers.
Ian Marples, 62, met the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) team who helped save his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest in March 2021.
Ian was lucky to be alive, having only gone to his GP practice on the advice of the walk-in centre in Woking, where he received an Electrocardiogram. As the results appeared normal, he was advised to visit his GP surgery next door for further examination.
Upon arrival, his doctor, concerned about Ian’s condition, decided he should be taken to the hospital. An ambulance was called, and as former paramedic Rose Price and trainee associate practitioner Rebecca Derriman arrived, Ian went into cardiac arrest.
They immediately called for backup, which brought critical care paramedic Tom Mikrut and operational team leader Mick Byrne to the scene. The team worked tirelessly, delivering advanced life-support to stabilise Ian before he was transferred to St Peter’s Hospital, where he was fitted with a stent.
Speaking about Ian’s recovery, Tom said: “It’s fantastic to see Ian doing so well and to hear everything he has been doing while recovering. Ian is a fantastic example that early recognition of cardiac arrest, CPR and defibrillation leads to the best outcomes, and I'd encourage everyone to learn these essential skills."
The reunion, held at Chertsey Ambulance Station on September 4, was an emotional occasion. It highlighted Ian’s remarkable recovery and the crucial role of SECAmb.
Reflecting on the experience, Ian said: "The team went above and beyond, giving everything they had to save me. I’m incredibly grateful for their hard work and dedication. It was truly a privilege to reunite with them and show them that I’m healthy today because of their efforts."