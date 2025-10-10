Ewbank’s Auctioneers is staging the event, which opens with a Timed Auction of Collectables on Wednesday, October 22, followed by a Trading Cards and Retro Video Games Premier Live Sale at noon on Thursday, October 23. Public viewing begins on Monday, October 20, from 9am to 5pm, and continues until the days of the sales.
The live sale on October 23 is packed with some of the most desirable, investment-grade items in the trading card world, with many original sealed examples expected to draw strong competition.
Leading the line-up is a trilogy of unopened Pokémon items. A Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Pikachu EX Red and Blue 20th Anniversary Collection Box (sealed) is estimated at £300 to £500. Released to mark the 20th anniversary of the original Pokémon Red and Blue video games, these boxes are highly sought after.
Equally significant is the Pokémon TCG Charizard EX X&Y Collection Box (sealed), estimated at £200 to £300. Charizard has long been regarded as the undisputed king of the Pokémon market. Any sealed product featuring this iconic fire-breathing character is a magnet for collectors.
The auction also brings opportunities beyond Pokémon. A Harry Potter TCG Wizards of the Coast Base Set Booster Box (sealed), estimated at £350 to £450, offers fantasy enthusiasts a rare chance to secure a complete box. Published by Wizards of the Coast, the company that first brought Pokémon TCG to the West, this set carries weight with collectors.
Beyond trading cards, the sale includes high-value video game hardware and collectables. A Nintendo Wii Console Red Mario 25th Anniversary bundle stands out in the console market, estimated at £200 to £250. Released in 2010 to mark the 25th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., the bundle includes the Super Mario All-Stars 25th Anniversary Edition game, which in this example is completely sealed.
Card collectors will also find rarities such as a Pokémon TCG Japanese Manaphy’s Egg Movie Promo Holo graded PSA 10, estimated at £160 to £220. PSA 10 is the highest grade available, and Japanese cinema promotional cards were often distributed in limited numbers, making them historically significant and difficult to obtain in perfect condition.
Two complete Pokémon collections round out the card offerings. The Pikachu World Collection Complete Set, housed in its original binder and valued at £150 to £300, was released for the 2000 Pokémon World Championship in Sydney. The Pokémon TCG XY Evolutions Complete Set, containing 113 of 108 cards plus a Snorlax XY179 Promo, is estimated at £300 to £400.
For more information, to view the full catalogues, or to register for bidding, visit www.ewbanks.co.uk
Ewbank’s Auctioneers, based in Send, is also accepting consignments for future auctions. For enquiries call 01483 223101 or email [email protected].
