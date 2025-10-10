Two complete Pokémon collections round out the card offerings. The Pikachu World Collection Complete Set, housed in its original binder and valued at £150 to £300, was released for the 2000 Pokémon World Championship in Sydney. The Pokémon TCG XY Evolutions Complete Set, containing 113 of 108 cards plus a Snorlax XY179 Promo, is estimated at £300 to £400.