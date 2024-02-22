I noticed the giant Lego-like pieces have been moved from Church Street East. Not taken away, just moved. Currently the only piece of road thus blocked off is outside Cleary Court. Surely this is nothing to do with the 11-storey block we have been threatened with for that site? Even if it is billed as being a ‘beacon of sustainable construction’ – a boast which means nothing to me. I had a good look at the 1980s building. It is certainly not unattractive, and is of interesting red brick: no cladding. Another case of pulling something decent down to put something boring up?