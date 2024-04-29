The other vacant seat, apart from Hoe Valley is in Horsell where Lib Dem Adam Kirby is standing down after winning the seat from veteran Conservative councillor and former mayor Beryl Hunwicks in 2021. The seat is being contested by five candidates, Melisa Kuipers (Lib Dem), Christine Murphy (Green), Colin Scott (Conservative), John Scott-Morgan (Labour) and Emma Stephens-Ducros (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition).