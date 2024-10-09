Surrey Heath’s MP took to the skies recently in a new aircraft that is more quiet and sustainable.
Dr Al Pinkerton arrived at Fairoaks Airport in Chobham to fly in an all-electric plane on October 3. Company 4AIR, which operates the aircraft, took the MP on a 45-minute flight around his constituency and surrounding areas.
“It was exhilarating and eye opening,” Dr Pinkerton said.
“The thing that's so striking about it is that it's so silent and there's very little vibration in the aeroplane and you feel like you're floating.
“Seeing your constituency from the air gives you a totally different perspective on it. I never knew that there were so many tennis players as so many houses have tennis courts!”
He even shared some local history with the pilot and was proud to meet two young pilots who were taking their flight test that same day.
The aircraft can remain airborne for around 45 minutes when fully charged, and it takes about an hour to recharge for the next flight.
Emissions have only come from its construction, repair, maintenance and the electricity used for charging. During flight, it operates with zero emissions, making it the first aircraft certified for normal operations to achieve the level of sustainability.
Dr Pinkerton added: “There's a real belief that with the right investment, Britain can be at the forefront of this kind of new wave of aviation.To also promote sustainability right here in the heart of my own constituency, is incredibly exciting.
“If they can scale up onto a commercial level for larger passenger aircraft, it will transform the way we fly as passengers around the world.”
He thanked everyone who helped organise the experience and that he is proud to promote a more sustainable future.
Summarising his experience, Dr Pinkerton said: “The flight was truly remarkable!”